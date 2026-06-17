Within the Eurozone, services (+1.61 percentage points, pp), energy (+0.98 pp), food, alcohol, and tobacco (+0.36 pp), and non-energy industrial goods (+0.23 pp) all contributed positively to the annual inflation rate.

Across the European Union, the annual inflation rate rose by 0.1 points month-over-month to reach 3.3% in May. The lowest annual rates were recorded in Sweden (1.1%), Denmark, and Czechia (both at 1.8%), while the highest rates were observed in Romania (9.7%), Bulgaria (6.3%), and Lithuania (5.1%).