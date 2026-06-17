Eurozone: Annual Inflation Confirmed at 3.2% in May

The annual inflation rate in the Eurozone reached 3.2% in May 2026, up from 3.0% in April, according to Eurostat. This second reading confirms the flash estimate for May released on June 2.

Vincent Gallet Published on 06/17/2026 at 05:09 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Within the Eurozone, services (+1.61 percentage points, pp), energy (+0.98 pp), food, alcohol, and tobacco (+0.36 pp), and non-energy industrial goods (+0.23 pp) all contributed positively to the annual inflation rate.



Across the European Union, the annual inflation rate rose by 0.1 points month-over-month to reach 3.3% in May. The lowest annual rates were recorded in Sweden (1.1%), Denmark, and Czechia (both at 1.8%), while the highest rates were observed in Romania (9.7%), Bulgaria (6.3%), and Lithuania (5.1%).