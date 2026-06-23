In the eurozone, the Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), which covers both manufacturing and services, came in at 49.5 in June, versus 49.1 expected after a prior reading of 48.5. The services PMI rose to 48.9 from 47.7, compared with expectations of 48.6. The manufacturing PMI eased to 51.3 from 51.6, versus forecasts of 51.6.
Eurozone: Composite PMI Beats Expectations in June
Published on 06/23/2026 at 04:08 am EDT
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