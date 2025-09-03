Inflation in the eurozone rose slightly in August, a move that reinforces expectations of monetary status quo at the ECB's next meeting next week. But the debate remains open on a future rate cut, with inflation expected to be below 2% in 2026.

According to data published by Eurostat on Tuesday, annual inflation in the 20 eurozone countries stood at 2.1% last month, up a notch from 2.0% in July. This figure slightly exceeds the expectations of analysts surveyed by Reuters, who predicted stability at 2.0%. This increase is mainly due to higher prices for unprocessed food products, combined with a slowdown in the decline in energy prices.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile items such as energy and food, remained stable at 2.3%, while markets were expecting a slight decline to 2.2%.

In this context, the financial markets expect interest rates to remain unchanged until the end of the year. After cutting rates at eight consecutive meetings to bring the deposit rate down to 2% (the estimated neutral rate), the ECB paused in July.

ECB members are now divided on whether further easing is appropriate. The debate is likely to intensify as inflation could fall below 2% in 2026, raising the specter of too-low inflation, as seen in the decade before the pandemic.

Indeed, the ECB's latest projections, dating from June, show that inflation is expected to settle at 1.6% in 2026 before returning to 2% in 2027.

What are the risks to inflation?

Several ECB members are highlighting this risk of inflation remaining below target for a sustained period as justification for a further rate cut.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Finnish Governor Olli Rehn said that inflation risks are "on the downside." He pointed to lower energy prices, the rise of the euro, and subdued inflation in services.

Indeed, the price of Brent crude has fallen 8% since the beginning of the year, while the euro has appreciated 13% against the dollar. At the same time, inflation in services continues to slow. In August, it stood at 3.1%, the lowest level in three years.

Inflation in services in the eurozone. Sources: Eurostat, Trading Economics

This was enough to prompt a reaction from Isabel Schnabel, who could be described as the leader of the hawks within the ECB. In an interview with Reuters, she said that inflation risks remain on the upside: "I think we are already slightly accommodative, so I don't see any reason to cut rates further in the current situation."

According to her, strong economic growth and global trade tensions will continue to put pressure on prices. These arguments are far from unanimous.

The trade agreement between the US and the EU is less favorable than that used by ECB staff in their June forecasts. The 15% tariffs on European products could therefore further dampen growth. Less growth means less domestic pressure on inflation.

Furthermore, the trade war does not appear to be a source of inflation for Europe at this stage. Firstly, because there are no retaliatory measures against US tariffs. Secondly, because there will undoubtedly be an influx of Chinese products into Europe to compensate for the closure of the US market.

While the status quo is expected next week, the debate remains open for the future. Investors will be watching closely for the ECB's updated economic projections.