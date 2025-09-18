AlphaValue has downgraded Eutelsat Communications shares from "buy" to "add", with a target price lowered from €4.26 to €3.73 (down 12.7%).



The analyst takes into account the upcoming recapitalization of €1.35bn, with an initial capital increase of €716m at a price of €4 per share, subscribed to by the French government and major investors; a second capital increase of €634m is expected at a similar level.



The broker says that these transactions will significantly increase the number of shares but will secure the means to target revenue of €1.5bn to €1.7bn by 2028-2029, with an EBITDA margin of over 60%.