Eutelsat and SES benefit from the FCC's green light on the C-band in the United States

The US telecommunications regulator has set a timeline to auction 160 megahertz of spectrum by July 2027 and to speed up the rollout of next-generation mobile networks.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has announced the adoption of rules governing the auction of 160 megahertz of spectrum in the upper C-band (3.98-4.14 GHz) by July 2027. The goal is to create a contiguous 440-megahertz band (3.70-4.14 GHz), billed as a 'super band' dedicated to 5G services.



The auction must be completed no later than July 2027, with spectrum-clearing deadlines set for 2030 and 2031. SES could receive about $5.6bn in gross accelerated relocation payments, provided these deadlines are met. The order also confirms reimbursement of transition costs deemed reasonable and necessary.



As a reminder, these accelerated relocation payments are sums the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) will pay satellite operators to encourage them to rapidly clear part of their frequencies so they can be reassigned to mobile telecommunications operators (5G and future networks).



Eutelsat, for its part, will receive accelerated relocation payments of $504m (€443m) before taxes, subject to completion of the transition in line with the two deadlines set by the FCC. These payments are expected in 2031. Eutelsat also notes that all costs incurred for this transition will be reimbursed.



The FCC estimates that this spectrum reorganization could generate at least $422bn in gross domestic product (GDP), 2.4 million jobs and $621bn in consumer surplus.



'The shares of both companies [SES and Eutelsat, editor's note] have seen excessive selling over the past month, and we remain very optimistic about their rebound,' Utsav Sinha, the analyst covering the names at AlphaValue, said this morning.



The market is backing him up: Eutelsat, leading the SBF 120 index, is up 6.4%, with SES close behind, jumping 6.2%.