The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has announced the adoption of rules governing the auction of 160 megahertz of spectrum in the upper C-band (3.98-4.14 GHz) by July 2027. The goal is to create a contiguous 440-megahertz band (3.70-4.14 GHz), billed as a 'super band' dedicated to 5G services.
The auction must be completed no later than July 2027, with spectrum-clearing deadlines set for 2030 and 2031. SES could receive about $5.6bn in gross accelerated relocation payments, provided these deadlines are met. The order also confirms reimbursement of transition costs deemed reasonable and necessary.
As a reminder, these accelerated relocation payments are sums the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) will pay satellite operators to encourage them to rapidly clear part of their frequencies so they can be reassigned to mobile telecommunications operators (5G and future networks).
Eutelsat, for its part, will receive accelerated relocation payments of $504m (€443m) before taxes, subject to completion of the transition in line with the two deadlines set by the FCC. These payments are expected in 2031. Eutelsat also notes that all costs incurred for this transition will be reimbursed.
The FCC estimates that this spectrum reorganization could generate at least $422bn in gross domestic product (GDP), 2.4 million jobs and $621bn in consumer surplus.
'The shares of both companies [SES and Eutelsat, editor's note] have seen excessive selling over the past month, and we remain very optimistic about their rebound,' Utsav Sinha, the analyst covering the names at AlphaValue, said this morning.
The market is backing him up: Eutelsat, leading the SBF 120 index, is up 6.4%, with SES close behind, jumping 6.2%.
SES S.A. has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES S.A. operates the world's only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES S.A. is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world's leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners.
SES S.A.'s video network carries over 10,900 channels and has an unparalleled reach of nearly 700 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content.
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