Eutelsat and Tototheo Global sign new partnership agreement

Jacques Meaudre Published on 06/04/2026 at 05:31 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Eutelsat and Tototheo Global have signed a new partnership agreement for Eutelsat's Low Earth Orbit (LEO) connectivity services.



Under the terms of the agreement, Tototheo Global will provide Eutelsat's LEO services to maritime customers worldwide and will act as a partner for the connectivity needs of corporate, civil government, and military sectors across Greece and Cyprus.



Tototheo Global is a provider of advanced connectivity and technology solutions across the maritime, corporate, and government sectors.



By partnering with Eutelsat, Tototheo Global is strengthening its connectivity offering to enable secure and resilient operations.



Eva Bisgaard, President of Eutelsat's Connectivity Business Unit, stated: 'With our OneWeb LEO services, we are enabling customers to enhance network resilience and benefit from secure, low-latency connectivity in environments where reliable communications are essential.'