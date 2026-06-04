Eutelsat and Tototheo Global have signed a new partnership agreement for Eutelsat's Low Earth Orbit (LEO) connectivity services.
Under the terms of the agreement, Tototheo Global will provide Eutelsat's LEO services to maritime customers worldwide and will act as a partner for the connectivity needs of corporate, civil government, and military sectors across Greece and Cyprus.
Tototheo Global is a provider of advanced connectivity and technology solutions across the maritime, corporate, and government sectors.
By partnering with Eutelsat, Tototheo Global is strengthening its connectivity offering to enable secure and resilient operations.
Eva Bisgaard, President of Eutelsat's Connectivity Business Unit, stated: 'With our OneWeb LEO services, we are enabling customers to enhance network resilience and benefit from secure, low-latency connectivity in environments where reliable communications are essential.'
Eutelsat Communications is a global leader in satellite communications, delivering connectivity and broadcast services worldwide. The group was formed through the combination of Eutelsat and OneWeb in 2023, becoming the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator with a fleet of 35 geostationary (GEO) satellites and a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation of more than 600 satellites.
The group addresses the needs of customers in four key verticals of Video, where it distributes more than 6,500 television channels, and the high-growth connectivity markets of Mobile Connectivity, Fixed Connectivity, and Government Services. Eutelsat Group's unique suite of in-orbit assets and on-ground infrastructure enables it to deliver integrated solutions to meet the needs of global customers.
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