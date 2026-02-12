Eutelsat and unconnected.org, a global non-profit organization whose mission is to provide "meaningful Internet access for all," have just signed a partnership agreement aimed at expanding community Wi-Fi access across Africa through the in-orbit capabilities of the high-throughput satellite (HTS) Eutelsat Konnect.
The partnership will kick off in Tanzania. Unconnected.org will introduce the Konnect community Wi-Fi service to various regional partners there, including Internet Service Providers (ISPs), non-governmental organizations, system integrators, and governmental stakeholders.
This initiative will also serve as a launchpad for deploying community Wi-Fi networks in other African countries.
The Eutelsat Konnect satellite enables the rollout of community Wi-Fi networks in regions located far from terrestrial infrastructure.
Philippe Baudrier, Eutelsat’s Director for Africa, stated: "The Eutelsat Konnect satellite is already demonstrating the tangible impact of satellite broadband on the daily lives of people in Africa, whether in schools, healthcare facilities, or local businesses."
Eutelsat Communications is a global leader in satellite communications, delivering connectivity and broadcast services worldwide. The group was formed through the combination of Eutelsat and OneWeb in 2023, becoming the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator with a fleet of 35 geostationary (GEO) satellites and a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation of more than 600 satellites.
The group addresses the needs of customers in four key verticals of Video, where it distributes more than 6,500 television channels, and the high-growth connectivity markets of Mobile Connectivity, Fixed Connectivity, and Government Services. Eutelsat Group's unique suite of in-orbit assets and on-ground infrastructure enables it to deliver integrated solutions to meet the needs of global customers.
