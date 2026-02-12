Eutelsat and unconnected.org Sign Agreement to Expand Wi-Fi Access in Africa

Jacques Meaudre Published on 02/12/2026 at 09:08 am EST

Eutelsat and unconnected.org, a global non-profit organization whose mission is to provide "meaningful Internet access for all," have just signed a partnership agreement aimed at expanding community Wi-Fi access across Africa through the in-orbit capabilities of the high-throughput satellite (HTS) Eutelsat Konnect.



The partnership will kick off in Tanzania. Unconnected.org will introduce the Konnect community Wi-Fi service to various regional partners there, including Internet Service Providers (ISPs), non-governmental organizations, system integrators, and governmental stakeholders.



This initiative will also serve as a launchpad for deploying community Wi-Fi networks in other African countries.



The Eutelsat Konnect satellite enables the rollout of community Wi-Fi networks in regions located far from terrestrial infrastructure.



Philippe Baudrier, Eutelsat’s Director for Africa, stated: "The Eutelsat Konnect satellite is already demonstrating the tangible impact of satellite broadband on the daily lives of people in Africa, whether in schools, healthcare facilities, or local businesses."