Eutelsat Communications announced total revenues of €293m for Q1 2025-26, down 2.2% as reported and virtually flat (-0.3%) LFL and at constant exchange rates.



Revenue from operating activities alone amounted to €283m down 1.2% on an organic basis.



The Video segment, which still accounts for 47% of business, recorded a 10.5% decline to €134m, notbaly impacted by recent sanctions against Russian channels.



The Connectivity segment, which now accounts for the majority of revenue at 53%, rose 8.6% to €149m. This momentum was driven by 70.7% growth in low Earth orbit (LEO) revenue (€54m), while GEO revenue fell 10.1%.



Eutelsat Communications reports that its order book stood at €3.5bn as of September 30, 2025, or 2.8x the previous year's revenue, with Connectivity now representing 58% of the total.



The group confirms all of its financial targets for FY 2025-26, including stable revenues for operational activities and 50% annual growth in LEO revenues.



Its adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be slightly lower than in 2024-25, with gross capex between €1bn and €1.1bn.



Eutelsat is also maintaining its ambitions for 2028-29, with revenues of between €1.5bn and €1.76bn, supported by rapid LEO growth, and a target adjusted EBITDA margin of at least 60%.