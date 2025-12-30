Eutelsat Delivers LEO Connectivity Services to Gabonese Trains

Following successful trials, Eutelsat has announced the deployment of its Low Earth Orbit (LEO) OneWeb connectivity services to connect passenger trains in Gabon, with services provided in partnership with Airtel Gabon.

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/30/2025 at 08:13 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

This rollout is being implemented as part of a national initiative led by the government of this Central African country, in collaboration with the Société d'exploitation du Transgabonais (SETRAG).



The project will support Gabon's efforts to integrate digital services into public transportation, modernize the rail travel experience, and enhance passenger comfort, while enabling reliable high-speed services on long-distance routes.



"This also strengthens our partnership with Airtel and establishes a solid foundation for further rail connectivity projects across Africa," commented Philippe Baudrier, Vice President Africa at Eutelsat.