This rollout is being implemented as part of a national initiative led by the government of this Central African country, in collaboration with the Société d'exploitation du Transgabonais (SETRAG).

The project will support Gabon's efforts to integrate digital services into public transportation, modernize the rail travel experience, and enhance passenger comfort, while enabling reliable high-speed services on long-distance routes.

"This also strengthens our partnership with Airtel and establishes a solid foundation for further rail connectivity projects across Africa," commented Philippe Baudrier, Vice President Africa at Eutelsat.