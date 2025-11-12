Satellite operator Eutelsat announced on Wednesday that it has extended its low Earth orbit (LEO) capacity contract with African connectivity provider Paratus.

This multi-year agreement, valued at several million euros, will enable the deployment of low-latency Internet solutions across Southern Africa, covering both fixed sites and mobile communications installations in South Africa, Angola, Namibia, Botswana, and Zambia.

Paratus, which has long relied on Eutelsat's geostationary (GEO) resources, became one of the first customers to adopt its global LEO satellite network, 'OneWeb,' at the beginning of last year.

This contract comes as demand for high-speed Internet services is booming in sub-Saharan Africa, particularly among clients operating in remote areas such as the oil, gas, mining, and banking sectors.

The partnership between Eutelsat and Paratus was recently strengthened by the construction of a new OneWeb teleport in Angola, serving as a critical terrestrial infrastructure hub for the region.