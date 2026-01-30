Eutelsat and Polsat Plus Group, Poland's leading media and telecommunications group, have announced the renewal of their partnership with the signing of a new multi-year, multi-transponder contract in Eutelsat Hotbird's video neighborhood.

Previous multi-transponder agreements have supported the growth of Polsat Box as Poland's largest pay-TV platform, as well as TV Polsat, the country's leading commercial TV broadcaster.

Eutelsat's Hotbird satellites reach over 130 million households across Europe alone. The Hotbird satellites power 90% of cable, IPTV, and DTT networks.

Aymeric Genty, President of Eutelsat's Video Business Unit, stated: "Hotbird's leadership in the European broadcasting landscape is built on partnerships like this one—driven by innovation, consistency, and shared ambitions."