Eutelsat Forced to Abandon Asset Sale Project

Eutelsat has announced the termination of its planned transaction to sell its passive ground segment infrastructure to the investment fund EQT Infrastructure VI, as not all suspensive conditions were met.

01/29/2026

This transaction would have generated net proceeds of approximately €550 million for the company, while the negative annualized impact on adjusted EBITDA related to the service contract concluded with the potential buyer would have amounted to €75-80 million.



Eutelsat states that the failure of the transaction has no impact on its financial targets for the 2025-2026 fiscal year, except for the net debt to EBITDA ratio. This ratio is now expected to be around 2.7 times at the end of the fiscal year, compared to the previous estimate of 2.5 times. The EBITDA margin for the 2028-2029 fiscal year is now expected to be around 65%, compared to the previous forecast of 60%.



The group also emphasizes that the failure of this transaction does not compromise its ability to finance the capital expenditures necessary to pursue its growth strategy.