Eutelsat is preparing to raise a total of €1.5 billion to strengthen its financial structure.

Eutelsat announces the launch of a reserved capital increase of €828 million at a price of €4 per share, subscribed by the French State, Bharti Space Limited, the UK Government, CMA CGM Participations, and the Strategic Investment Fund. The State will contribute €551 million and increase its stake to 29.65%. Settlement is expected in the coming days, at which point two directors representing the French government will join the 12-member board.

A second capital increase of €672 million, with preferential subscription rights, is still planned by the end of 2025; more than 70% of the amount has already been irrevocably committed.

These transactions are part of an overall strategy to support investments in low Earth orbit (LEO) and the future IRIS² constellation, while bringing the net debt/EBITDA ratio down to 3x and then to around 2.5x after the sale of the passive terrestrial segment.

Eutelsat confirms its 2025-26 outlook, with stable revenues, a slightly lower adjusted EBITDA margin, and 50% growth in LEO. The financial targets for 2028-29 are also maintained, with expected revenues of between €1.5 and €1.76 billion and an adjusted EBITDA margin of at least 60%.