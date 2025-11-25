Eutelsat launches a new capital increase

Eutelsat announces the launch of a capital increase with preferential subscription rights for a gross amount of approximately €670 million, as part of its fundraising of approximately €1.5 billion to strengthen its financial structure and finance its strategic plan.



The subscription period for this capital increase will run from November 28 to December 9 inclusive, at a price of €1.35 per new share, and at a ratio of 8 new shares for 11 existing shares.



The various subscription commitments made by the French government, Bharti Space, the British government, CMA CGM Participations, and the FSP amount to approximately €475 million, representing around 71% of the capital increase.



The satellite operator notes that this transaction follows the reserved capital increases of €828 million approved at the combined general meeting on September 30 and completed on November 21.



In parallel with these fundraisings and as part of its strategy to strengthen its financial structure, Eutelsat indicates that it has begun to initiate the refinancing of its bank and bond debt.