Oddo BHF maintains its Neutral rating on Eutelsat Group shares, with an unchanged target price of €2.60 (cp: €3.1, +5%).



The analyst says that its 2025 annual results are slightly above expectations, with revenue of €1.244bn, in particular thanks to revenue from the Iris² contract and strong demand for government services. Adjusted EBITDA reached €676m, in line with the broker's forecasts.



However, the broker points to a significant net loss of €1.1bn related to goodwill and certain satellite impairments.



Short-term visibility remains limited, particularly due to the upcoming €634m capital increase planned for the end of the year, the analyst said.