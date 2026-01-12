Eutelsat Orders 340 Additional Satellites from Airbus
Airbus Defence and Space has announced it has secured a contract from Eutelsat for the construction of 340 additional OneWeb low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, ensuring the operational continuity of the OneWeb constellation.
The satellites will be manufactured at Airbus's new assembly line in Toulouse and delivered starting from the end of 2026. With the previous order of 100 satellites placed in December 2024, the total number of satellites ordered by Eutelsat now stands at 440.
With more than 600 satellites flying 1 200 km above the Earth, the constellation provides high-speed, low-latency connectivity on a global scale. The latest satellites will gradually replace the earliest ones as they reach the end of their operational life.
Additionally, these satellites will feature technological upgrades, including advanced digital channelizers, which will enhance onboard processing capabilities and increase efficiency and flexibility, as well as an optimized architecture.
Airbus SE is No. 1 in Europe and No. 2 worldwide in the aeronautics, aerospace, and defense industries. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- commercial aircraft (71.7%). The group is No. 1 worldwide for aircrafts with more than 100 seats;
- defense and aerospace systems (17.3%): military aircrafts (primarily transport aircrafts, marine surveillance aircrafts, anti-submarines fighter planes and flight refueling aircrafts), spatial equipment (orbital launchers, observation and communication satellite, turboprop aircraft, etc.), defense and security systems (missile systems, electronic and telecommunications systems, etc.). Airbus SE also provides training and aircrafts maintenance services;
- civil and military helicopters (11%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (40.2%), Asia/Pacific (25.6%), North America (23.7%), Middle East (4.5%), Latin America (2.5%) and other (3.5%).
