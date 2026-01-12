Eutelsat Orders 340 Additional Satellites from Airbus

Airbus Defence and Space has announced it has secured a contract from Eutelsat for the construction of 340 additional OneWeb low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, ensuring the operational continuity of the OneWeb constellation.

Vincent Gallet Published on 01/12/2026 at 04:29 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The satellites will be manufactured at Airbus's new assembly line in Toulouse and delivered starting from the end of 2026. With the previous order of 100 satellites placed in December 2024, the total number of satellites ordered by Eutelsat now stands at 440.



With more than 600 satellites flying 1 200 km above the Earth, the constellation provides high-speed, low-latency connectivity on a global scale. The latest satellites will gradually replace the earliest ones as they reach the end of their operational life.



Additionally, these satellites will feature technological upgrades, including advanced digital channelizers, which will enhance onboard processing capabilities and increase efficiency and flexibility, as well as an optimized architecture.