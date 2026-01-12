Eutelsat Orders 340 Satellites from Airbus

Eutelsat has announced that it has placed an order with Airbus Defence and Space for the construction of 340 additional OneWeb low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, ensuring the continued operational capacity of the OneWeb constellation.

Vincent Gallet Published on 01/12/2026 at 07:14 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The satellites will be manufactured at Airbus's new assembly line in Toulouse, with deliveries scheduled to begin at the end of 2026. With the previous order of 100 satellites placed in December 2024, the total number of satellites ordered by Eutelsat now stands at 440.



With more than 600 satellites flying 1,200 km above the Earth, OneWeb provides high-speed, low-latency connectivity on a global scale. The latest satellites will gradually replace the earliest units as they reach the end of their operational lifespan.



These new satellites "guarantee service continuity for our ever-growing base of customers and distribution partners, and enable us to continue our growth," said CEO Jean-François Fallacher.



Exclusively dedicated to the "B2B" market, Eutelsat's OneWeb network is one of only two fully operational LEO systems worldwide, and stands as the sole operator at scale in Europe.