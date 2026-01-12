Eutelsat Orders 340 Satellites from Airbus
Eutelsat has announced that it has placed an order with Airbus Defence and Space for the construction of 340 additional OneWeb low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, ensuring the continued operational capacity of the OneWeb constellation.
Published on 01/12/2026 at 07:14 am EST
With more than 600 satellites flying 1,200 km above the Earth, OneWeb provides high-speed, low-latency connectivity on a global scale. The latest satellites will gradually replace the earliest units as they reach the end of their operational lifespan.
These new satellites "guarantee service continuity for our ever-growing base of customers and distribution partners, and enable us to continue our growth," said CEO Jean-François Fallacher.
Exclusively dedicated to the "B2B" market, Eutelsat's OneWeb network is one of only two fully operational LEO systems worldwide, and stands as the sole operator at scale in Europe.