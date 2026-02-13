Stifel maintains its sell recommendation on the stock with a price target of €1.80 following this morning's release of first-half 2025 results.
Eutelsat reported a net loss of €236.5 million for its first half of 2025-26, compared to a loss of €873.2 million a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA stood at €308.2 million as of December 31, 2025, down 6.1% on a comparable basis.
Stifel notes that Eutelsat delivered first-half 2025-2026 results that were slightly ahead of expectations, with second-quarter revenue and first-half adjusted EBITDA margin exceeding consensus by 1% and 60 basis points, respectively.
"However, it should be noted that this performance was largely influenced by an exceptional impact of around €7 million related to the operation of geostationary (GEO) satellites within fixed connectivity. Excluding this item, underlying operational trends remain, in our view, disappointing, particularly regarding the growth of LEO services and government markets," the research firm points out.
According to Stifel, revenue from government markets declined by 2.2% organically year-on-year, while LEO services revenue, at €56.4 million, was 7% below consensus, reflecting an organic growth rate of 50.5%.
The analyst notes in the report that mobility was a bright spot, with a strong 21% organic increase quarter-on-quarter, thanks to the activation of aeronautical contracts, while video posted performances in line with expectations.
Management has lowered its gross capital expenditure forecast for the 2025-2026 fiscal year by €100 to €200 million, bringing it down to around €900 million. The company also announced the cancellation of the Flexsat Americas program, generating more than €100 million in savings.
Revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance for fiscal 2026 have been confirmed. The group expects an adjusted EBITDA margin slightly below that of the 2024-25 fiscal year.
Looking further ahead, management is targeting revenue between €1.5 and €1.7 billion and an adjusted EBITDA margin of at least 65% by fiscal year 2028-29.
Eutelsat Communications is a global leader in satellite communications, delivering connectivity and broadcast services worldwide. The group was formed through the combination of Eutelsat and OneWeb in 2023, becoming the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator with a fleet of 35 geostationary (GEO) satellites and a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation of more than 600 satellites.
The group addresses the needs of customers in four key verticals of Video, where it distributes more than 6,500 television channels, and the high-growth connectivity markets of Mobile Connectivity, Fixed Connectivity, and Government Services. Eutelsat Group's unique suite of in-orbit assets and on-ground infrastructure enables it to deliver integrated solutions to meet the needs of global customers.
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.