Eutelsat Secures Funding for LEO Satellites Dedicated to OneWeb

Eutelsat has announced that it has secured approximately €1 billion in financing from the French Export Credit Agency (ECA) for the procurement of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites intended for its OneWeb constellation.

Vincent Gallet Published on 02/11/2026 at 02:04 am EST

The financing will be provided by a consortium of private banks, which will benefit from a guarantee granted by the Directorate General of the Treasury through the export credit agency Bpifrance Assurance Export, for an amount of approximately 975 million euros.



It will be granted to Eutelsat on terms equal to those of its other outstanding debts. Disbursement remains subject to several conditions precedent, notably a bond issuance by the satellite operator.



This financing supports the recently signed contract with Airbus Defence and Space covering 340 LEO satellites, which will be added to the 100 satellites previously ordered and will be built at Airbus's facilities in Toulouse.



The new satellites will ensure continuity of service for customers of the OneWeb low Earth orbit constellation, as they will gradually replace those currently in service as their operational lifespans come to an end.