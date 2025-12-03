Eutelsat tumbled nearly 7% in Paris following Softbank's announcement yesterday that it would sell 36 million of its subscription rights in the European satellite operator.

Softbank Group Capital, a subsidiary of the Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group, is conducting this operation to raise funds that will be used to finance the exercise of its remaining rights.

The offer of 36 million rights is equivalent to approximately 26 million Eutelsat shares, representing nearly half of Softbank Group Capital's current stake.

The consequence? "Eutelsat shares have now hit their lowest level since mid-June. Resembling a call option, it could generate a good return if subscribed at the current price," says Utsav Sinha, analyst at AlphaValue.

The broker, however, adds that significant risks remain regarding the implementation of the operator's turnaround strategy.

As a reminder, Moody's upgraded Eutelsat Communications' long-term credit rating from B2 to Ba3 on December 1, specifying that its stable outlook would depend on the company's ability to stabilize its results over the next 12 to 18 months.

Seen as an alternative to Elon Musk's Starlink constellation, Eutelsat launched a EUR1.5 billion capital increase in mid-November, including a reserved tranche of EUR828 million at EUR4 per share--largely subscribed by the French state--and a preferential subscription rights issue of EUR670 million.