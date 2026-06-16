This new milestone marks the practical implementation of the NEXUS project (Neo-Space for Multiple Secure Uses), which aims to strengthen French military satellite communication capabilities by combining sovereign resources with trusted commercial capacities.

The contract carries a maximum ceiling of €350m over a period of up to 8 years. It includes an initial firm commitment of €138m over 4 years for the provision of low-earth orbit satellite capacity across several strategic areas of interest for the French armed forces.