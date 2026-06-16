Eutelsat Signs CENTAURE Contract

The satellite operator has signed the CENTAURE contract (Priority OneWeb Capacity, Management Tools, and Initial Service Security) with the Ministry of the Armed Forces and Veterans Affairs, through the Directorate General of Armaments. This represents the first subsequent contract awarded under the NEXUS framework agreement established in June 2025.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/16/2026 at 01:53 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

This new milestone marks the practical implementation of the NEXUS project (Neo-Space for Multiple Secure Uses), which aims to strengthen French military satellite communication capabilities by combining sovereign resources with trusted commercial capacities.



The contract carries a maximum ceiling of €350m over a period of up to 8 years. It includes an initial firm commitment of €138m over 4 years for the provision of low-earth orbit satellite capacity across several strategic areas of interest for the French armed forces.