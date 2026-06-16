Eutelsat signs CENTAURE contract with French DGA

Eutelsat has announced the signing of the CENTAURE contract (Priority OneWeb Capacity, Management Tools, and Initial Service Securing) with the French Ministry of the Armed Forces, through the Directorate General of Armaments (DGA). This represents the first subsequent contract awarded under the NEXUS framework agreement established in June 2025.

Vincent Gallet Published on 06/16/2026 at 01:27 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

This new milestone marks the concrete implementation of the NEXUS project (Neo-Space for Multiple Secure Uses), a strategic initiative designed to bolster French military satellite communication capabilities by integrating sovereign resources with trusted civilian capacities.



The CENTAURE contract carries a maximum ceiling of €350m over a potential eight-year duration. It includes an initial firm commitment of €138m over a four-year period for the provision of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite capacity across several areas of strategic interest, as well as an initial phase to secure Eutelsat's OneWeb services.



This approach guarantees the French armed forces sustainable access to low-latency satellite resources with global coverage. It further ensures continuity and flexibility of operational capabilities during the ramp-up of the IRIS2 program, which outlines the deployment of the future European constellation.



Through its OneWeb constellation, the only global LEO network operated by a European entity and immediately available for government requirements, Eutelsat provides secured operational capacities that meet the demands of the most critical defense missions.