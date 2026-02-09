Eutelsat to Deploy OneWeb LEO Connectivity for CMA CGM's Global Maritime Fleet

Jacques Meaudre Published on 02/09/2026 at 06:34 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Eutelsat, the CMA CGM Group, and Marlink have announced a partnership to deploy OneWeb LEO connectivity across CMA CGM's global maritime fleet.



The solution integrates Eutelsat OneWeb's European low Earth orbit (LEO) services with existing LEO and GEO networks.



OneWeb LEO services will be rolled out to more than 300 CMA CGM vessels over the next nine months. This deployment represents a high-availability architecture implemented at an unprecedented fleet scale in the maritime sector.



CMA CGM will benefit from a high-speed, low-latency connectivity environment to support the accelerated digital transformation of its fleet.



The CMA CGM Group operates in 177 countries and manages a fleet of more than 650 vessels serving over 420 ports worldwide.



Jean-François Fallacher, Chief Executive Officer of Eutelsat, stated: "By integrating OneWeb into CMA CGM's connectivity ecosystem, we are supporting a robust and future-proof solution that meets the growing demand for high-performance, low-latency connectivity at sea."