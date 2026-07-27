Eutelsat Welcomes the US FCC's Decision

Responding positively to the FCC's decision 'establishing the regulatory framework for the transition of the upper C-band in the United States and creating the conditions for an orderly transition of satellite services', Eutelsat said it will receive $504m in incentive payments.

As a reminder, the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) approved a decision making 160 megahertz of the upper C-band in the continental United States available for next-generation terrestrial wireless services for flexible use, through a competitive auction process.



Eutelsat welcomed the FCC decision which, it said, establishes an orderly transition process for incumbent satellite operators over the coming years and provides regulatory certainty on the implementation of that transition, while preserving the crucial role of satellite infrastructure.



The French group will receive pre-tax incentive payments totaling $504m (€443m), subject to completion of the transition within the set deadlines, with the final deadline scheduled for 2031. It will also be fully reimbursed for costs incurred during the transition process.