Eutelsat Welcomes the US FCC's Decision
Responding positively to the FCC's decision 'establishing the regulatory framework for the transition of the upper C-band in the United States and creating the conditions for an orderly transition of satellite services', Eutelsat said it will receive $504m in incentive payments.
Published on 07/27/2026 at 02:40 am EDT
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Eutelsat welcomed the FCC decision which, it said, establishes an orderly transition process for incumbent satellite operators over the coming years and provides regulatory certainty on the implementation of that transition, while preserving the crucial role of satellite infrastructure.
The French group will receive pre-tax incentive payments totaling $504m (€443m), subject to completion of the transition within the set deadlines, with the final deadline scheduled for 2031. It will also be fully reimbursed for costs incurred during the transition process.