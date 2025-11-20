Eversource Energy's stock fell nearly 12% on Wednesday, following Connecticut regulators' decision not to approve the sale of its Aquarion subsidiary. The deal, worth $2.4bn, aimed to refocus the energy group's activities and reduce its debt. Eversource acquired Aquarion in 2017 for about $1.7bn. The regulator's rejection now jeopardizes this deleveraging plan and weakens the company's financial outlook.

Despite a technically and financially solid file, the Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) concluded that the transaction did not fully meet the criteria for managerial competence and public-interest responsibility. The state contemplated a transition to a non-profit water-distribution model under a law enacted in 2024, but PURA deemed this evolution incompatible with Aquarion's current private-equity ownership structure.

Analyst Ryan Levine (Citi) notes that the decision undermines Eversource's path to financial recovery and reveals a regulatory posture less favorable than anticipated. The transfer request had been jointly submitted by Eversource, Aquarion Water Authority and the South Central Connecticut Regional Water Authority. Aquarion serves about 226,000 customers across 73 municipalities in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. The sale had been initially scheduled for late 2025.