Judging by the torrential downpours currently lashing Annecy and the chilly temperature in the office, summer seems to be over in the Alps. On top of that, it's back-to-school season, and my breakfast chocolate drawer is desperately empty. No, really, this morning is off to a bleak start. Financial markets, too, should be treading water today in the absence of Wall Street.

The history books will record August 2025 as a bullish month for most equity markets, despite a somewhat sour ending last Friday. The underlying drivers haven’t changed much in recent months. Investors continue to buy into the resilience of the US economy and the prospect of renewed interest rate cuts, all while learning to live with the high-octane political and economic reformatting being carried out by Donald Trump. The rest of the world is following suit.

US equities, which stumbled early in the year, have now posted strong gains eight months in. The broad-based S&P 500 index is up 9.8% year-to-date. Europe started the year with a bang but has since lost momentum; still, the Stoxx Europe 600 has managed a respectable 8.3% gain. Yet performance across the continent remains highly uneven. Copenhagen’s stock exchange has plunged 25% this year, dragged down by Novo Nordisk’s slump, while Madrid and Warsaw have soared by 30%. In Paris, the CAC 40 is up 6.7% including dividends—a figure that lags the European average. France’s market has been weighed down by troubles in the luxury sector and governmental instability, with only banks and defence stocks keeping it afloat.

In the US, September opens with a holiday. It’s Labor Day—the North American equivalent of our May Day—celebrated on the first Monday of the month. Investors have time to mull over the latest Wall Street Journal headline, which points out that US equity valuations have now surpassed their dot-com bubble peak when measured by the price-to-sales ratio. The S&P 500's average multiple hit 3.23 times last Thursday. The more traditional P/E ratio is not at a record high, but it’s nearing extremes: 22.5 times projected 12-month earnings, compared to a 25-year average of 16.8. Another milestone: the ten largest listed US companies now make up 40% of the S&P 500—a level of concentration never seen before. But this is underpinned by these firms’ astonishing and ever-growing profits. This has left the rest of the market with more modest valuations, which is where fund managers are increasingly turning their attention. Yet no one feels entirely comfortable: should the tech stars falter, the less-loved stocks could be dragged down with them.

Now that investors have been reassured by Q2 earnings, focus is shifting entirely to the ongoing tug-of-war between the White House and the Federal Reserve, with all eyes on the upcoming monetary policy decision on 17 September. A quarter-point rate cut is already priced in. But what comes next? Donald Trump continues to undermine the Fed’s independence. The case of Governor Lisa Cook epitomises the tension. Dismissed by the President over allegedly falsified information in mortgage applications, she has filed a legal challenge. A preliminary ruling, due last Friday, has been postponed. Cook defended herself by citing an unintentional clerical error. But in doing so, she may already have lost the media battle against the presidential machine: error or not, the damage is done. In today’s hyper-mediatised world, this individual saga could well reinforce the narrative of the Fed being brought under political control—a development many economists consider a ticking time bomb.

Let’s move on to the key headlines to kickstart your financial rentrée:

China and its allies made a show of strength at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit. Xi and Modi even used the occasion to work toward a China-India reconciliation.

A US appeals court has ruled Donald Trump’s tariffs illegal. But the President doesn’t care—and neither, it seems, does the market.

Belief in a US recession in 2025 is fading: Polymarket puts the odds at just 9%, the lowest since the bet launched in January.

In France, Olivier Faure has declared the Socialist Party’s decision to vote against François Bayrou on 8 September as "irrevocable", reinforcing the likelihood of a new government.

Political tension is rising in Thailand, where the Prime Minister has resigned, and in Indonesia, where mass protests are shaking the government.

Israel is considering annexing the West Bank in response to recognition of Palestine.

On the economic agenda: as it’s the first week of the month, Friday will bring the latest US employment data. This release carries extra weight, since the previous one led to the dismissal of the BLS chief by Donald Trump over data reliability concerns. It’s doubly important, as labour market strength plays a key role in guiding Fed policy. In the eurozone, all eyes will be on Tuesday’s inflation figure for August, although national data for Germany, France, Italy and Spain is already in.

As for corporate news: the earnings season is drawing to a close, with focus shifting to a few major tech names, including Salesforce, Broadcom, and newcomer Figma, which are expected to offer insights into how AI is impacting their sectors.

In Asia-Pacific, Japanese tech stocks are taking a beating, dragging the Nikkei 225 down 1.6%. South Korea and Taiwan—both tech-heavy markets—are down 1.5% and 1% respectively. Australia slipped 0.5%. Only Indian and Chinese markets remain in the green as September kicks off. Early European indicators are modestly bullish.

Today's Economic Highlights:

On today's agenda: Japan's PMI, followed by those of China, Switzerland, France, Germany, the Eurozone, and the United Kingdom; the Eurozone unemployment rate will also be announced. See the full calendar here.

GBP / USD : US$1.35

: US$1.35 Gold : US$3,481.7

: US$3,481.7 Crude Oil (BRENT) : US$67.38

: US$67.38 United States 10 years : 4.23%

: 4.23% BITCOIN: US$108,017

In corporate news:

Rolls-Royce denies reports in the FT that it is planning to float its small nuclear reactor business.

Nick Hayek, CEO of Swatch Group, continues to rule out delisting the watchmaker.

BAE Systems wins €8.5 billion order from Norway for frigates.

Roche launches Phase III trials with Zilebesiran for hypertension.

Novartis publishes positive Phase IV follow-up data for Leqvio for cholesterol.

Air Liquide announces the seizure of its assets in Russia.

Stellantis to recall more than 219,000 Chrysler vehicles in the United States due to a problem with the rear-view camera, according to the NHTSA.

Sanofi's Wayrilz approved in the United States as the first BTK inhibitor for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenia.

Equinor commits to contributing DKK 6 billion to Orsted's capital increase to maintain its 10% stake.

According to a study, Novo Nordisk's Wegovy reduces cardiac risk by 57% compared to Eli Lilly's competing weight loss drug.

Aberdeen is in exclusive talks to sell its Finimize investment information platform.

Bayer has published mixed results from a clinical trial on the treatment of heart failure.

Implenia has secured €200 million worth of development contracts in Germany.

InPost has acquired a minority stake in Bloq.it.

Nokia wins order for broadband network gateway solution from Vortex Group.Kraft Heinz close to deal to split up, reports WSJ.

PepsiCo strengthens its presence in the energy drink market by increasing its stake in Celsius.

Spirit Airlines files for bankruptcy for the second time in less than a year.

Meta's AI executives are discussing the use of Google and OpenAI models in applications, according to The Information.

DuPont sells its Kevlar and Nomex businesses to Arclin for £1.8 billion.

The United States is making it more difficult for SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics to manufacture microchips in China.

BYD shares fall after a sharp drop in quarterly profits.

Alibaba, on the other hand, soars after surprisingly strong results.

Xiaomi delivered more than 30,000 electric vehicles in August.

