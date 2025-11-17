If you've read enough articles about a potential bubble in artificial intelligence, this one will serve as a counterbalance. A rather unique study has just proven the productivity gains for companies using generative AI.

Far from investors' obsession with those who build the infrastructure, here we focus on those who exploit it. There is no opposition between these two types of players because, while the latter find it beneficial and are encouraged to accelerate the adoption of AI, it is the infrastructure side that will benefit.

The study, conducted by researchers at Zhejiang and Columbia Universities between 2023 and 2024, is the first to measure the impact of generative AI on revenue in real-world conditions, as it was carried out in collaboration with an international e-commerce platform.

The study introduced generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) tools to several online retailers to improve customer interaction personalization, inventory management, dynamic pricing and automated content creation. By analyzing performance indicators before and after the implementation of these technologies, the researchers were able to measure the concrete gains generated by each AI function. The results reveal an increase in sales attributable to GenAI - ranging from 0 to 16.3% for the pre-purchase chatbot.

In addition to increased sales, retailers saw significant productivity gains. In particular, they noted improved customer satisfaction thanks to more personalized experiences, optimized supply chains made possible by more accurate demand forecasting, and finally reduced costs through the automation of content production and advertising campaigns.

The study measures the impact of seven AI functions, while the e-commerce site in question currently uses AI in over forty functions. In other words, the gains measured may only reflect the very beginning of adoption.

There is another interesting aspect to this study that could illustrate how companies will incorporate AI in the future. For the "pre-purchase customer service" function, they compared the effect on sales of a function managed by a human, by AI, and finally by a hybrid function managed by both. The result is clear: the hybrid form leads to more sales and conversions than the other formats. Several surveys and studies suggest that AI is at its best when it comes to supporting human work.

For now, the gains are quite tangible for AI infrastructure builders, but less so for the rest of the economy. Even though organizations that mention integrating these technologies into their strategies have generally outperformed their peers, we now have evidence that the benefits will be widespread.