Atos announced on Wednesday that its software and hardware subsidiary, Eviden, has secured the maintenance contract for the Swiss Federal Office for Civil Protection's (OFPP) disaster and emergency preparedness system.

In a press release, the technology services group stated that Eviden has been notified of an extension to its existing contract, which was previously valid until 2031 and can now be extended through 2035. The contract covers the ongoing maintenance and regular upgrades of Polyalert.

Designed by Eviden and operational since 2016, this critical information system is intended to alert the Swiss population in the event of major incidents such as extreme weather events, environmental disasters, or industrial accidents.

Its centralized architecture enables the rapid dissemination of standardized notifications across multiple channels in German, French, Italian, and English, as well as the remote activation of a network comprising approximately 5,000 sirens.

Eviden, which developed Polyalert as a cyber-secure system functioning independently from the Internet or mobile networks, emphasized its role as a key partner in Switzerland's public security ecosystem. The company is also behind the development of Polycom, the national secure radio network deployed for authorities and rescue and security organizations, including border guards, police, firefighters, ambulance services, civil protection, and military support units.

This new contract win for Eviden comes on the heels of the recent announcement of a significant agreement for the construction of a next-generation supercomputer, part of a project led by the CEA and valued at EUR544 million.

"This contract primarily concerns HPC activities currently being transferred to the French state, so the financial impact for Atos should be limited," analysts at AllInvest Securities noted this morning.

On the Paris stock exchange, Atos shares rose by 1.4% on Wednesday after already gaining 1.4% the previous day, bringing its total gains to 72% since the start of the year.