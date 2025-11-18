Atos has announced a strategic collaboration aimed at integrating Lifelink MCx Connect—a solution from its Eviden division that complies with 3GPP standards and meets global telecommunications requirements—into the new HMD Terra M phone from HMD Secure.

Lifelink MCx Connect enables users to transition from traditional narrowband push-to-talk communications to secure, interoperable communications ready for the high-speed connectivity of LTE and 4G/5G networks, whether on private, public, or hybrid infrastructures.

The HMD Terra M, a smartphone equipped with an intelligent operating system for enhanced control and security, is designed for enterprises, homeland security forces, and field technicians operating in challenging environments.

"With this robust and cost-effective device featuring mission-critical communication capabilities, Eviden and HMD are offering a solution that is both accessible and tailored to future communication standards and large-scale deployments," Atos stated.