Published on 11/17/2025 at 05:04 am EST

Eviden has announced the launch of GEMMA V9, a major evolution of its emergency management platform that incorporates the European NG112 (Next Generation 112) standards. This version, now available, strengthens support for next-generation communications dedicated to public safety.

The solution also introduces new modules for emergency medical services (EMS), fire management, and rescue operations, tailored to the technological requirements of intervention centers.

This upgrade marks a key milestone in modernizing critical infrastructure and supporting the digital transformation of emergency services.