Ewout Steenbergen appointed Chairman of AXA's Audit Committee

Insurance company AXA has announced that its Board of Directors has decided to appoint Ewout Steenbergen as Chairman of its Audit Committee, succeeding Isabel Hudson, who will step down from the Board on December 31, 2025.



"Ewout Steenbergen's extensive experience in the insurance sector and his strategic vision for digital transformation will be major assets in his new role," commented Board Chairman Antoine Gosset-Grainville.



Ewout Steenbergen joined AXA's Board of Directors on January 1, 2025, for a term set to expire at the 2026 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting. In addition to the Audit Committee, he is also a member of the Finance and Risk Committees.



He is also Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Booking Holdings since March 15, 2024. He previously served as Chairman of the Board of UNICEF USA until June 2024, and remains a member of the Board.



