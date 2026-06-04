Exail holds firm against new Aukus contract phase, TP ICAP analysis shows

The analyst maintains a 'buy' rating on the stock, with an unchanged price target of 145 euros.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 06/04/2026 at 04:49 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

According to TP ICAP Midcap, the signing of Phase 2 of the Aukus program does not jeopardize Exail's pipeline in Australia's mine countermeasures sector.



As a reminder, this new stage of the Aukus program linking the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia aims to develop interoperable autonomous underwater drone programs for use in surveillance, reconnaissance, military strike, anti-submarine warfare, littoral operations, and mine countermeasures missions.



However, the broker believes that at this stage, it is more of a cooperation framework and a strategic announcement than a concrete contract award. It considers it premature to draw conclusions from this signing.



TP ICAP thus believes that this agreement should not affect the future Australian mine warfare program, as the United States and the United Kingdom do not, in its view, possess operational and reliable programs in this field.



On the other hand, drones intended for surveillance, reconnaissance, and interception missions represent a significant adjacent market for Exail, likely to offer new growth opportunities.



Finally, the analyst estimates that the size of this market will probably allow several players to coexist, unlike the more specific mine warfare segment.



Exail shares are up 0.2% in Paris and have recorded an increase of approximately 63% since the beginning of the year.