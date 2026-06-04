According to TP ICAP Midcap, the signing of Phase 2 of the Aukus program does not jeopardize Exail's pipeline in Australia's mine countermeasures sector.
As a reminder, this new stage of the Aukus program linking the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia aims to develop interoperable autonomous underwater drone programs for use in surveillance, reconnaissance, military strike, anti-submarine warfare, littoral operations, and mine countermeasures missions.
However, the broker believes that at this stage, it is more of a cooperation framework and a strategic announcement than a concrete contract award. It considers it premature to draw conclusions from this signing.
TP ICAP thus believes that this agreement should not affect the future Australian mine warfare program, as the United States and the United Kingdom do not, in its view, possess operational and reliable programs in this field.
On the other hand, drones intended for surveillance, reconnaissance, and interception missions represent a significant adjacent market for Exail, likely to offer new growth opportunities.
Finally, the analyst estimates that the size of this market will probably allow several players to coexist, unlike the more specific mine warfare segment.
Exail shares are up 0.2% in Paris and have recorded an increase of approximately 63% since the beginning of the year.
Exail Technologies is an industrial company specialized in cutting-edge technology in the fields of autonomous robotics, navigation, aerospace, and photonics. Backed by a strong entrepreneurial background, Exail Technologies guarantees performance, reliability, and security to both civil and military customers who work in harsh environments. From the depths of the ocean to the farthest reaches of space, the group enhances its customers' capabilities using components, products, and systems. Exail Technologies operates in nearly 80 countries.
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.