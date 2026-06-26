Exail Jumps on the Stock Market After Safran Signals Interest

Safran confirmed in the afternoon its interest in a potential acquisition of Exail Technologies, a French specialist in marine drones and underwater mine-clearing systems. "There is, however, no certainty that these discussions will lead to an agreement or the completion of the contemplated transaction," Safran said. While investors wait to learn more, Safran shares are down 3.2% while the stock of its potential target is already up nearly 31%, to €122.5.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 06/26/2026 at 09:47 am EDT - Modified on 06/26/2026 at 10:14 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Safran confirmed in the afternoon its interest in a potential acquisition of Exail Technologies, a French specialist in marine drones and underwater mine-clearing systems. "There is, however, no certainty that these discussions will lead to an agreement or the completion of the contemplated transaction," Safran said. While investors wait to learn more, Safran shares are down 3.2% while the stock of its potential target is already up nearly 31%, to €122.5.



Safran's interest in Exail became clearer over the course of the day. Contacted by Zonebourse, the group's press office initially declined to comment, before confirming a few minutes later that it had entered into exclusive negotiations with its target.



The group cited a possible acquisition of Exail Technologies at €128.50 per share, which would take the form of a buyout of the Gorgé family's controlling stake, followed by a mandatory tender offer. That information had also been relayed by Exail a few minutes earlier.



At the proposed price, Exail would be valued at nearly €2.24bn, versus a market capitalization of around €1.6bn before the announcement.



AlphaValue reacts



"Safran is offering a substantial strategic premium. Based on estimated basic earnings per share (EPS) of €2.05 for 2026, the transaction implies a forward valuation multiple (P/E) of around 63x. Even taking into account Exail's order book (above €1bn) and the expected improvement in margins, this valuation suggests that Safran is paying today for several years of future growth," said Saïma Hussain, who covers the stock at AlphaValue.



This deal comes a few weeks after Safran announced a €120m investment at its Montluçon site to triple its production capacity for hemispherical resonator gyroscopes, a key component of inertial navigation systems. That decision already pointed to strong demand growth in defense applications.



It is worth noting that Exail was already positioned in that market, with a plan to double its production capacity for inertial measurement units by 2028.



"Far from being a simple bolt-on acquisition, this transaction appears aimed at securing scarce sovereign capabilities while strengthening Safran's technological leadership. In that respect, part of the premium reflects the scarcity value of these assets rather than short-term financial performance alone," AlphaValue added.



A compelling industrial rationale



Saying it is "convinced" by the industrial rationale behind the deal, Saïma Hussain believes the acquisition would allow Safran to strengthen its position in high-end navigation systems and autonomous systems, broaden its naval defense offering, create significant cross-selling opportunities between its aerospace and defense platforms, and secure technologies that would take several years to develop in-house.



Exail is often highlighted for its underwater drone technologies, designed in particular to carry out mine-clearing operations, such as those that could be conducted in the Strait of Hormuz.



Before today's session, Exail shares were already up about 35% since the start of the year and 526% over three years, driven in particular by last year's announcement of a contract worth around €400m for mine-hunting drones intended for a navy whose name was not disclosed.