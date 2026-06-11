The group intends to buy out ICG's stake in Exail Holding, but the two parties remain at odds over the subsidiary's valuation. This valuation gap could significantly increase Exail's financing requirements. Specifically, the group estimates the cost of its financial partner's exit at approximately €710m, while ICG maintains a valuation that would bring the total bill to nearly €1.1bn.
Exail has entered into discussions with its financial partner, ICG, to repurchase its stake in Exail Holding. However, a disagreement regarding the valuation of this subsidiary could substantially increase the amount to be financed.
Exail Technologies announced that it has commenced negotiations with ICG as part of its refinancing project. The operation aims to repurchase the bonds and preferred shares held by the fund in Exail Holding, an unlisted subsidiary of the group.
According to evaluations conducted for Exail, ICG's exit would represent €580m. To this amount, approximately €130m would be added for the buyout of stakes held by certain minority shareholders, bringing the total requirement to roughly €710m.
For its part, ICG believes that the valuation of Exail Holding should more closely reflect the share price of Exail Technologies. On this basis, the total cost of the operation would reach nearly €1.1bn, which is approximately €380m more than the group's estimate.
Exail indicated that it is continuing discussions with ICG and exploring the necessary financing solutions. Should the disagreement persist, the existing contracts provide for a valuation procedure to be conducted by independent investment banks.
The stock closed the session with a 1% gain in Paris and has posted an increase of 47% since the beginning of the year.
Exail Technologies is an industrial company specialized in cutting-edge technology in the fields of autonomous robotics, navigation, aerospace, and photonics. Backed by a strong entrepreneurial background, Exail Technologies guarantees performance, reliability, and security to both civil and military customers who work in harsh environments. From the depths of the ocean to the farthest reaches of space, the group enhances its customers' capabilities using components, products, and systems. Exail Technologies operates in nearly 80 countries.
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