Exail Shares Plunge Following Announcement of €380m Valuation Standoff with ICG

Shares in the French maritime drone and navigation systems specialist tumbled 15% in Paris trading. Late yesterday, the group disclosed a dispute with its financial partner, ICG, regarding the terms of the group's refinancing. While analysts view the development as a short-term negative, none have questioned the company's operational outlook.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 06/12/2026 at 04:59 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Exail announced yesterday evening that it has entered into discussions with ICG regarding the repayment and buyout of bonds and preferred shares held by the fund within Exail Holding.



As a reminder, ICG is an investment fund that participated in the financing of the iXblue acquisition in 2022. In exchange, it received bonds and preferred shares in Exail Holding, an unlisted subsidiary of the group. Exail now intends to complete ICG's exit as part of its broader refinancing strategy. This transaction is a key milestone in the refinancing plan announced several months ago, which the company aims to finalize by the end of 2026.



The issue: the two parties are sharply divided over the valuation to be applied.



A €380m Valuation Gap



According to analysis conducted by Exail with the support of the independent firm Sorgem Evaluation, ICG's exit would represent approximately €580m. An additional €130m related to the liquidity rights of minority shareholders would bring the total requirement to approximately €710m.

ICG, for its part, advocates for an approach based primarily on the stock market price of Exail Technologies.



On this basis, the total cost of ICG's exit and minority shareholder liquidity could reach approximately €1.1bn, which is nearly €380m higher than the company's estimate.



Exail noted, however, that existing contracts provide for a resolution mechanism in the event of a disagreement, involving investment banks tasked with establishing an independent valuation.



'No Real Surprise' for TP ICAP Midcap



At TP ICAP Midcap, Julien Thomas believes this divergence was predictable. The analyst points out that the 2022 agreement granted ICG a right to 18.7% of the value creation generated since the iXblue transaction, making the valuation issue particularly sensitive. "Shareholders have been raising numerous questions regarding ICG's exit since July 2025," he noted.



The research firm believes an amicable settlement remains the most likely scenario and expects the final amount to fall between the two parties' respective positions. In its model, TP ICAP has factored in €350m for this premium and therefore sees no major surprise.



Crucially, the analyst emphasizes that even in the worst-case scenario, Exail would maintain a solid financial structure thanks to the €500m raised through ODIRNANE issuances, requiring only limited additional bank financing. The broker maintains its Buy rating on the stock with an unchanged price target of €145.



ICG's Demand is 'High,' Says Bernstein



Aleksander Peterc, who covers the stock for Bernstein, notes that the €380m valuation gap represents approximately 15% of Exail's equity value, justifying the negative market reaction.



However, the firm considers ICG's demand to be "high" and deems it "unlikely" that the fund will prevail entirely. Bernstein believes the contractual dispute resolution mechanism should lead to an intermediate valuation.



The analyst also added that the group's fundamentals remain unchanged: a backlog exceeding €1bn, record order intake of €844m in 2025, and a leading position in autonomous naval mine countermeasure systems. The broker confirms its Outperform rating with a target of €167.



Oddo BHF Confident in Industrial Outlook



Finally, at Oddo BHF, Aurelien Sivignon considers the standoff "negative in the short term" as it suggests ICG's exit will likely be more expensive than anticipated, even if the exit itself is not in doubt.



The broker nevertheless believes that common ground remains plausible. In its central scenario, an agreement halfway between ICG's and Exail's positions would lead to a payout of approximately €900m, nearly €190m more than the company's initial assumption.

In this context, the broker believes additional financing will be necessary and mentions the possibility of a capital increase that could result in approximately 9% dilution in its central scenario.



Despite this financial uncertainty, the research firm remains confident in Exail's industrial prospects, driven by the ramp-up in military requirements related to the "dronization" of navies and naval sovereignty. The broker maintains an Outperform rating on the stock with an unchanged target of €160.