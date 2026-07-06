Exail Technologies and Safran end their talks

Exail Technologies said Friday evening that it has ended discussions with Safran over a possible acquisition of Exail by the French aerospace equipment group.

On June 26, responding to a press report, the French specialist in maritime drones and underwater mine countermeasures systems confirmed that it had entered into exclusive negotiations with Safran on such a transaction.



Contacted at the time by Zonebourse, Safran's press office referred to a possible acquisition of Exail at a price of €128.50 per share, structured as a purchase of the Gorgé family's controlling stake, followed by a mandatory tender offer.



Late last week, Exail Technologies announced that no binding agreement had been reached between the parties regarding the contemplated transaction, which therefore will not be pursued.



Exail Technologies added that it remains 'fully mobilized to execute its strategy and to continue its long-term development, for the benefit of its shareholders, its customers and its employees'.