Exail Technologies: BNP Paribas falls below 5% voting threshold

Vincent Gallet Published on 04/16/2026 at 11:20 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

BNP Paribas has notified the AMF that, as of April 13, it has crossed below the 5% voting rights threshold in Exail Technologies through its controlled subsidiaries, following an off-market share disposal.



The banking group specified that it indirectly holds 1,076,424 Exail shares representing an equal number of voting rights, or 6.32% of the capital and 4.67% of the voting rights in the company, which specializes in autonomous robotics, navigation, aerospace, and photonics technologies.