BNP Paribas has notified the AMF that, as of April 13, it has crossed below the 5% voting rights threshold in Exail Technologies through its controlled subsidiaries, following an off-market share disposal.
The banking group specified that it indirectly holds 1,076,424 Exail shares representing an equal number of voting rights, or 6.32% of the capital and 4.67% of the voting rights in the company, which specializes in autonomous robotics, navigation, aerospace, and photonics technologies.
Exail Technologies is an industrial company specialized in cutting-edge technology in the fields of autonomous robotics, navigation, aerospace, and photonics. Backed by a strong entrepreneurial background, Exail Technologies guarantees performance, reliability, and security to both civil and military customers who work in harsh environments. From the depths of the ocean to the farthest reaches of space, the group enhances its customers' capabilities using components, products, and systems. Exail Technologies operates in nearly 80 countries.
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