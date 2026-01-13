Exail Technologies Launches Additional ODIRNANE Issue

Exail Technologies has announced the launch of an additional ODIRNANE issue, via an accelerated bookbuilding process without preferential subscription rights, for a nominal amount of 150 million euros, and up to 175 million euros if the extension option is exercised.

The issue price of these securities will be announced no later than January 13, and the settlement-delivery of the new bonds, as well as their admission to trading on Euronext Access, are expected to take place on January 20.



The ODIRNANE will be issued under the same terms (except for the issue date and price) as those of the 300 million euro issue launched by Exail on October 1, 2025, and will also carry Euronext's "European Defence Bond" label.



The net proceeds from the offering will be used to support the general needs of the high-tech company specializing in autonomous robotics and navigation, including the future refinancing of the acquisition of iXblue completed in 2022.