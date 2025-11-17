Exail Technologies recorded the strongest rise on the SBF 120 index Monday on the Paris Stock Exchange, with the stock boosted by an upgraded recommendation from TP ICAP Midcap, now rating it as a "buy" given what is considered an "inexpensive" valuation.

The shares of the former Groupe Gorgé, a company specializing in the manufacture of maritime drones, notably for countering naval mines, gained 4.7%, while the SBF 120 slipped 0.3%. The index was also supported by a shift towards defensive safe-haven stocks at the start of a pivotal week, with Nvidia's results due in two days.

Even with the decline that began this summer, 2025 performance remains impressive

In a note released this morning, TP ICAP Midcap analysts announced they had raised their recommendation from "hold" to "buy," with a price target set at 99 euros.

"Even prudently factoring in all the commitments the group will need to refinance in 2026, the stock now trades at a significant discount compared to all its peers, even as the group confirms it operates in the most promising oligopolistic segments of defense," the brokerage firm explained.

The stock has now gained over 375% since the start of the year.

