Exail Technologies Plummets Following ODIRNANE Issuance

Exail Technologies fell by 6% after completing a supplementary ODIRNANE issuance, carried out through an accelerated bookbuilding process with the cancellation of shareholders' preferential subscription rights, for a nominal amount of 200 million euros.

Vincent Gallet Published on 01/13/2026 at 04:52 am EST

The issue price of the new bonds was set at 127% of par value. In addition, Exail will receive accrued interest on the new bonds for the period from October 1, 2025 (inclusive) to the settlement date (exclusive).



As a result, the company will raise a total amount of 256 million euros. Settlement and delivery of the new bonds, along with their admission to trading on Euronext Access, are expected to take place on January 20, 2026.



The net proceeds from the offering will be used to meet the general needs of the high-tech group specializing in autonomous robotics and navigation, including the future refinancing of the acquisition of iXblue completed in 2022.