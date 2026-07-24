Exail Technologies: Stifel reiterates its rating
The analyst maintains its 'hold' rating on the stock with an unchanged price target of €134.
Published on 07/24/2026 at 05:35 am EDT
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The broker notes that the decline in reported order intake is distorted by a very high comparison base tied to the large Saudi contracts signed in 2025. Excluding these contracts, orders rise 6%, with strong demand in navigation (+41%) and photonics (+47%).
Stifel also highlights an order backlog above €1bn and strong commercial visibility. The research firm notes that the group is reaffirming its targets of double-digit revenue growth in 2026 and EBITDA growth that outpaces sales.