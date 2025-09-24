Exail Technologies shares posted the second-biggest fall on the SBF 120 index on Wednesday, after announcing its offering of bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares, a transaction that was deemed particularly dilutive by analysts.



At 3:45 p.m., the former Gorgé Group's share price was down nearly 3%, significantly underperforming a Paris market that was also down (-0.3%).



The high-tech defense group, which manufactures maritime drones, among other things, explains that the proceeds from the transaction, amounting to €300 million, will enable it to increase its financial flexibility, particularly with a view to the future refinancing of the acquisition of iXblue in 2022, part of which was financed by the ICG investment fund.



The proceeds from the offering should also enable it to reduce its debt ratio, which stood at 1.26x as of June 30.



However, analysts following the stock are much less positive about the impact of the issue.



While the refinancing of the ICG financing was inevitable and necessary given its high cost, and while dilution will be limited by the impressive stock market performance since the beginning of the year (+445%), the fact remains that this Odirnanes issue will prove to be significantly dilutive, AllInvest Securities said.



According to Exail's calculations, the issue of 3,000 bonds with a nominal value of €100,000 would result in a maximum potential dilution of approximately 16.2% of the current capital.



TP ICAP Midcap simply refers to a "missed" opportunity.



By opting to issue a convertible bond (...), we believe the group has missed an opportunity to simplify its liabilities and structure, the broker says, which has consequently downgraded its recommendation on the stock from "buy" to "hold."





Copyright (c) 2025 Zonebourse.com - All rights reserved.