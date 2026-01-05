Exail Technologies jumped 9% at the start of trading, following the announcement of a significant order worth approximately €40 million for several hundred K-STER mine-neutralization drones, destined for multiple navies.

"This new order is the second largest ever recorded for K-STER drones, just behind the €60 million contract received in 2024," highlighted the high-tech group specializing in autonomous robotics and navigation.



K-STER drones are deployed in the final phase of missions to neutralize underwater threats previously identified by other drones within the UMIS mine countermeasures system. As "consumable" drones that are destroyed during mine neutralization, they provide a source of recurring revenue throughout the operational life of UMIS systems.



Exail now holds an order book of over 1,000 autonomous drones and has the necessary capacity to produce them in the coming years. The production of K-STER units will take place at the Ostend (Belgium) site, which is now fully operational to support the ramp-up of major mine countermeasure modernization programs.