Exail to deliver three light mine countermeasures systems in Europe

The French group specializing in robotics and underwater drones is stepping up its presence in mine warfare with a new reference customer for its light drone solutions designed for shallow-water operations.

Exail Technologies, which will soon come under Thales control, said this evening it has won a contract from a European navy to supply three light mine countermeasures drone systems, deployable from semi-rigid inflatable boats.



Each system is based on UMIS technology (Unmanned MCM Integrated System, an integrated unmanned mine countermeasures system) and pairs SEASCAN identification underwater drones with consumable K-STER neutralization drones.



The package can be operated by a three-person crew and can intervene in very shallow waters or in areas where infrastructure is limited.



Exail noted that this contract, while more modest than the programs won in recent years, serves as a new reference for its light drone systems. The group believes this order strengthens its position in underwater mine countermeasures and expands its addressable market thanks to an offering tailored to different operational needs.