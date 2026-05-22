Exel Industries reports sharp decline in first-half results

In the first half of 2025-2026, Exel Industries' revenue fell by 14.1% to 380.9 million euros. On a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates, sales decreased by 12.2%. The agricultural spraying division accounted for the bulk of the decline, amid a cyclical low and a cautious market environment. The Industry segment was also impacted by a slowdown in certain markets, while other activities recorded more moderate declines.

Richard Sengmany Published on 05/22/2026 at 03:22 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Recurring EBITDA fell sharply to 7.2 million euros, compared with 20.3 million euros in 2024-2025. This trend reflects the contraction in activity, particularly within agricultural spraying.



Current operating income turned negative at -22.2 million euros, driven by lower volumes in a context of weak demand and reduced fixed-cost absorption.



Net income was also negative at -18.7 million euros, reflecting the deterioration in current operating income, which was partially offset by an improvement in financial results and the recognition of a deferred tax asset.



As of March 31, 2026, net financial debt stood lower at 167.8 million euros, compared with 174.5 million euros in the first half of 2025, thanks to efforts to control working capital requirements (WCR). Over the first half, the change in WCR was negative at 45 million euros, in line with the seasonal nature of the group's operations.



Despite the slowdown in activity, the group is maintaining its investment policy for innovation and the optimization of its industrial sites and production tools, with Capex totaling 16.1 million euros.