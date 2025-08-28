Exosens announces an agreement to acquire Phasics, the French leader in wavefront analysis-based cameras, offering cutting-edge optical metrology and imaging solutions. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Based in Palaiseau, near Paris, Phasics employs 40 people and generated €8.5m in revenue in 2024. Its solutions range from stand-alone wavefront sensors to fully automated test benches with proprietary software.



This acquisition will strengthen Exosens' technology product portfolio, expanding its offering of high-performance imaging solutions, while accelerating Phasics' international growth through its established sales network.



The high-tech group is thus continuing to execute its strategy of targeted acquisitions, integrating unique technologies to strengthen its leadership in various segments and create value.