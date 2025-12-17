Exosens announces that it has been awarded the EcoVadis gold medal, following an analysis based on an in-depth review of the policies, measures, and management systems implemented within the high-tech company.
"This recognition reflects the work undertaken since 2022 to consolidate ESG policies and harmonize the reporting and internal mechanisms that drive and frame the group's sustainability strategy," he explains.
With the gold medal, it ranks among the top 5% of companies. Its score of 82/100 positions the critical amplification, detection, and imaging technology group among the leading players in the Aerospace & Defense sector.
Exosens specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of high-tech electro-optical detection and imaging systems for defense and industrial applications. Under the Photonis, Telops, Xenics and El-M brands, the company offers advanced imaging cameras, electron, ion, neutron and gamma detectors, microwave amplifiers and night vision tubes, providing tailor-made solutions for highly demanding environments.
At the end of 2024, the group has 11 production sites around the world.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (2.9%), Greece (39.5%), Europe (23.3%), United States (11.4%), North America (1.6%), Asia (20.8%), Oceania (0.3%), Africa (0.1%) and others (0.1%).
