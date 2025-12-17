Exosens awarded a gold medal by EcoVadis

Exosens announces that it has been awarded the EcoVadis gold medal, following an analysis based on an in-depth review of the policies, measures, and management systems implemented within the high-tech company.

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/17/2025 at 08:02 am EST

"This recognition reflects the work undertaken since 2022 to consolidate ESG policies and harmonize the reporting and internal mechanisms that drive and frame the group's sustainability strategy," he explains.



With the gold medal, it ranks among the top 5% of companies. Its score of 82/100 positions the critical amplification, detection, and imaging technology group among the leading players in the Aerospace & Defense sector.