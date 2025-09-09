Exosens announces the commercialization of its 5G image intensifier tube, "offering unmatched overall performance in the field of night vision" and "capable of redefining the operational capabilities of armed forces."



The 5G sets new performance standards in terms of image quality, observation range, and light gain, with an overall performance improvement of +30% and up to +35% detection range compared to the current standard, it says.



Exosens adds that it will be the only player capable of providing this level of technology to NATO members and their allies, as comparable American solutions are largely limited to their domestic market.



'Already adopted by numerous Special Forces units, the 5G has already received orders for more than 5,000 tubes prior to the official launch of the product, making it a commercial success, the group adds.