Exosens has announced the extension of its long-term supply agreement for image intensifier tubes with Theon International for an additional three years, ensuring deliveries through 2030.

In a market where global supply remains structurally below demand, this extension guarantees the production capacities of both companies and enables them to meet the sharp rise in demand in the defense sector.

As part of the agreement, Theon will, by the end of the year, convert its 2027-2028 options into firm orders, which will absorb a significant share of the increased production capacity recently announced by Exosens and set to become operational in 2027.

"This agreement also strengthens Exosens' position as a preferred supplier to European armed forces, while further expanding its global presence," stated the specialist in amplification, detection, and imaging technologies.