Exosens has announced that it has received an 'A' rating in the 'ESG Ratings' assessment by MSCI, highlighting its commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and positioning it among the leading players in the Aerospace & Defense sector.

"This rating underscores the reliability and safety of products developed by Exosens," stated the critical technology company specializing in amplification, detection, and imaging. The company added that the rating also emphasizes the strength of its governance.

Exosens further asserts that it stands out through solutions with a positive environmental impact, noting that its innovations help "reduce energy waste, detect leaks in the oil and gas sectors, and enhance safety in the nuclear field."